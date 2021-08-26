Ethereum Gold (ETG) 1-Day Volume Reaches $552.00

Ethereum Gold (CURRENCY:ETG) traded down 36% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on August 26th. One Ethereum Gold coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0105 or 0.00000022 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Ethereum Gold has a total market cap of $212,382.91 and approximately $552.00 worth of Ethereum Gold was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Ethereum Gold has traded down 24.4% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002127 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $24.70 or 0.00052527 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 7.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.40 or 0.00002968 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 8% against the dollar and now trades at $6.55 or 0.00013935 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002128 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $24.71 or 0.00052549 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 7.3% against the dollar and now trades at $355.19 or 0.00755449 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 7.1% against the dollar and now trades at $45.87 or 0.00097569 BTC.

About Ethereum Gold

Ethereum Gold is a coin. It was first traded on October 11th, 2017. Ethereum Gold’s total supply is 24,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 20,199,973 coins. The official message board for Ethereum Gold is medium.com/@amandaETG . Ethereum Gold’s official website is www.etgproject.org . Ethereum Gold’s official Twitter account is @ethereumgoldetg and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Ethereum Gold is /r/ethereum and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “EthereumGold is an Ethereum clone. It has a supply of 24,000,000 ETG tokens. “

Buying and Selling Ethereum Gold

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ethereum Gold directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Ethereum Gold should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Ethereum Gold using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

