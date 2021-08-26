EtherGem Price Tops $0.0183 on Major Exchanges (EGEM)

EtherGem (CURRENCY:EGEM) traded 1.8% lower against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 11:00 AM ET on August 26th. One EtherGem coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0183 or 0.00000039 BTC on popular exchanges. In the last seven days, EtherGem has traded 6.3% lower against the US dollar. EtherGem has a total market capitalization of $356,508.66 and approximately $1,631.00 worth of EtherGem was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002131 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 5.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $24.93 or 0.00053116 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 5.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.42 or 0.00003016 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $6.73 or 0.00014332 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002130 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $25.10 or 0.00053472 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $356.07 or 0.00758643 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $46.42 or 0.00098896 BTC.

EtherGem Coin Profile

EtherGem (EGEM) is a coin. It was first traded on March 20th, 2018. EtherGem’s total supply is 38,192,180 coins and its circulating supply is 19,483,114 coins. EtherGem’s official Twitter account is @ETHERGEMCOIN and its Facebook page is accessible here . EtherGem’s official message board is bctann.egem.io . The official website for EtherGem is egem.io . The Reddit community for EtherGem is /r/egem and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “(EGEM) is a community-supported coin with no pre-mine. Based off of Ethereum. It also offers quarry nodes that pay dividends to node holders and a robust discord community with a bot that helps the management of daily tasks for node holders and members. “

EtherGem Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as EtherGem directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire EtherGem should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy EtherGem using one of the exchanges listed above.

