ETNA Network (ETNA) Achieves Market Cap of $3.78 Million

ETNA Network (CURRENCY:ETNA) traded up 13% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 20:00 PM ET on August 26th. ETNA Network has a market capitalization of $3.78 million and $2.55 million worth of ETNA Network was traded on exchanges in the last day. One ETNA Network coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.31 or 0.00000664 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, ETNA Network has traded up 94.2% against the dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002124 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 7.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.08 or 0.00002297 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 7.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $24.06 or 0.00051089 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $57.09 or 0.00121209 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 4.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $72.78 or 0.00154506 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.65 or 0.00003497 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $47,113.36 or 1.00021626 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded 4.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $481.70 or 0.01022653 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3,135.35 or 0.06656337 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 6.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

ETNA Network Profile

ETNA Network’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 12,079,542 coins. ETNA Network’s official Twitter account is @CyclopsFinance

According to CryptoCompare, “ETNA Network (ETNA) is a hybrid DeFI-type project that is set to bridge the gap between the decentralized space and the masses that are being left out due to the complexities in DeFi. ETNA DeBank Product is best described as a Digital asset system that combines a digital money market feature that supports the use of both cryptocurrencies and whitelisted NFTs as collaterals and the first Liquidity Protocol that is augmented with a Broker-Buyer type trading (BBT) Mechanism. “

ETNA Network Coin Trading

