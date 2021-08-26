Etsy (NASDAQ:ETSY) Trading 5% Higher

Etsy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ETSY)’s stock price traded up 5% on Thursday . The company traded as high as $214.07 and last traded at $212.43. 53,235 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 98% from the average session volume of 3,134,580 shares. The stock had previously closed at $202.28.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. Roth Capital lowered Etsy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $245.00 to $180.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Etsy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $190.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, August 9th. Truist Securities raised their price objective on Etsy from $215.00 to $217.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 16th. DA Davidson decreased their price objective on Etsy from $234.00 to $221.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and set a $250.00 price objective on shares of Etsy in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $222.50.

Get Etsy alerts:

The company’s 50 day moving average is $191.85. The company has a quick ratio of 6.61, a current ratio of 6.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.36. The company has a market capitalization of $26.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 61.66, a P/E/G ratio of 3.36 and a beta of 1.57.

Etsy (NASDAQ:ETSY) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The specialty retailer reported $0.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.64 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $528.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $525.70 million. Etsy had a return on equity of 73.54% and a net margin of 22.45%. The company’s revenue was up 23.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.75 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Etsy, Inc. will post 2.97 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CMO Ryan M. Scott sold 990 shares of Etsy stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $196.40, for a total transaction of $194,436.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CAO Merilee Buckley sold 908 shares of Etsy stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $200.00, for a total value of $181,600.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 37,400 shares of company stock worth $7,455,878 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 3.30% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Corsicana & Co. acquired a new stake in shares of Etsy during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Harbour Investments Inc. acquired a new stake in Etsy in the 1st quarter valued at $28,000. Allred Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Etsy in the 1st quarter valued at $32,000. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in Etsy by 100.0% in the 2nd quarter. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC now owns 200 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, E Fund Management Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in Etsy in the 1st quarter valued at $45,000. 76.63% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Etsy (NASDAQ:ETSY)

Etsy, Inc engages in the operation of online marketplace. It offers handmade products such as shoes, clothing, bags, and accessories. It operates through the following geographical segments: United States, United Kingdom, and Other International. The company was founded by Haim Schoppik, Robert Kalin, Jared Tarbell, and Christopher Maguires in 2005 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

See Also: What is the float in trading stocks?

Receive News & Ratings for Etsy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Etsy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.