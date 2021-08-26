EvenCoin (EVN) Price Tops $0.0018 on Exchanges

EvenCoin (CURRENCY:EVN) traded up 0.4% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 23:00 PM ET on August 26th. EvenCoin has a market capitalization of $55,992.86 and approximately $129,711.00 worth of EvenCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, EvenCoin has traded 0.5% higher against the U.S. dollar. One EvenCoin coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0018 or 0.00000004 BTC on exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

HEX (HEX) traded up 10.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000432 BTC.

Quant (QNT) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $185.81 or 0.00396050 BTC.

Zilliqa (ZIL) traded down 10.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00000221 BTC.

MXC (MXC) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0380 or 0.00000081 BTC.

PARSIQ (PRQ) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.70 or 0.00001490 BTC.

DXdao (DXD) traded 4.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $481.91 or 0.01027172 BTC.

Receive Access Ecosystem (RAE) traded up 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.87 or 0.00003979 BTC.

Qubitica (QBIT) traded 75.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $11.94 or 0.00025016 BTC.

Egoras Dollar (EUSD) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.15 or 0.00003616 BTC.

VeriDocGlobal (VDG) traded 7.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000001 BTC.

About EvenCoin

EvenCoin (EVN) is a coin. EvenCoin’s total supply is 31,247,851 coins and its circulating supply is 31,247,621 coins. EvenCoin’s official Twitter account is @Envion_org and its Facebook page is accessible here . EvenCoin’s official website is www.evencoin.io

According to CryptoCompare, “Envion builds fully automatized mobile mining units inside standardized intermodal shipping containers that can be shipped to any location in the world within days or weeks. Envion mining units use low-priced green energy directly at the source — near the shore, in the desert or in other remote locations. The EVN token is an ERC-20 Ethereum-based token that grants their holders the right to receive 100% of the earnings from Envion's proprietary mining operation, 35% of Envion’s earnings with third-party operations and voting rights. “

EvenCoin Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as EvenCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade EvenCoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy EvenCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

