Everspin Technologies (NASDAQ:MRAM) Updates Q3 2021 Earnings Guidance

Everspin Technologies (NASDAQ:MRAM) issued an update on its third quarter 2021 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $-0.070-$-0.040 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $-0.040. The company issued revenue guidance of $11.70 million-$12.70 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $12.05 million.

Shares of NASDAQ:MRAM opened at $5.74 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $110.63 million, a PE ratio of -19.13 and a beta of 1.51. Everspin Technologies has a 1-year low of $4.30 and a 1-year high of $8.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 2.62 and a quick ratio of 2.07. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $5.88.

Everspin Technologies (NASDAQ:MRAM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 12th. The business services provider reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.09) by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $11.85 million during the quarter. Everspin Technologies had a negative return on equity of 31.23% and a negative net margin of 13.48%.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Everspin Technologies stock. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of Everspin Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRAM) by 21.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 49,503 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 8,692 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned about 0.26% of Everspin Technologies worth $318,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. Institutional investors own 24.42% of the company’s stock.

Everspin Technologies Company Profile

Everspin Technologies, Inc manufactures and sells magnetoresistive random access memory (MRAM) products in the United States, Hong Kong, Japan, China, Germany, and internationally. It offers Toggle MRAM, spin-transfer torque MRAM, and tunnel magneto resistance sensor products, as well as foundry services for embedded MRAM.

