Evonik Industries (FRA:EVK) Given a €42.00 Price Target by Sanford C. Bernstein Analysts

Evonik Industries (FRA:EVK) received a €42.00 ($49.41) price objective from equities researchers at Sanford C. Bernstein in a note issued to investors on Thursday, Borsen Zeitung reports. Sanford C. Bernstein’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 45.68% from the company’s current price.

Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Berenberg Bank set a €32.00 ($37.65) price target on Evonik Industries in a research report on Monday, August 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €36.00 ($42.35) price target on Evonik Industries in a research report on Thursday, August 12th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €38.00 ($44.71) price target on Evonik Industries in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Credit Suisse Group set a €26.00 ($30.59) target price on Evonik Industries and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, June 7th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group set a €27.20 ($32.00) target price on Evonik Industries in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of €32.09 ($37.75).

Shares of FRA EVK opened at €28.83 ($33.92) on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is €28.77. Evonik Industries has a fifty-two week low of €26.78 ($31.51) and a fifty-two week high of €32.97 ($38.79).

Evonik Industries AG engages in the specialty chemicals business. It operates through Specialty Additives, Nutrition & Care, Smart Materials, Performance Materials, and Services segments. The Specialty Additives segment provides polyurethane additives, organically modified silicones, isophorones, epoxy curing agents, oil additives, fumed silicas, matting agents, TAA and TAA derivatives, and acetylenic diol-based surfactants for consumer goods and specialized industrial applications.

