EVRAZ plc (OTCMKTS:EVRZF) Short Interest Update

EVRAZ plc (OTCMKTS:EVRZF) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest during the month of August. As of August 13th, there was short interest totalling 100 shares, a drop of 83.3% from the July 29th total of 600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.0 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS EVRZF traded up $0.89 during trading on Thursday, reaching $8.35. The company had a trading volume of 4,631 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,549. EVRAZ has a 52 week low of $2.40 and a 52 week high of $10.04. The stock has a market cap of $12.19 billion, a PE ratio of 14.40 and a beta of 1.78. The company has a current ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.09. The business’s 50 day moving average is $8.03.

The company also recently disclosed a Variable dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 13th will be paid a $0.55 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 12th. EVRAZ’s payout ratio is 181.03%.

EVRAZ Plc is a holding company, which engages in the production and distribution of steel, vanadium, and coal products. It operates through the following segments: Steel, Steel North America, Coal, and Other Operations. The Steel segment offers steel and related products; vanadium products; extraction of vanadium ore; and iron ore mining.

