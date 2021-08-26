ExlService Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXLS) Shares Sold by Summit Creek Advisors LLC

Summit Creek Advisors LLC trimmed its holdings in ExlService Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXLS) by 3.6% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 257,408 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 9,560 shares during the period. ExlService accounts for approximately 3.3% of Summit Creek Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its largest position. Summit Creek Advisors LLC owned about 0.77% of ExlService worth $27,352,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of ExlService in the second quarter valued at about $90,000. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale purchased a new stake in shares of ExlService in the first quarter valued at about $137,000. Quantbot Technologies LP raised its holdings in ExlService by 2,321.4% during the first quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 1,695 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $152,000 after purchasing an additional 1,625 shares in the last quarter. FORA Capital LLC purchased a new position in ExlService during the first quarter worth about $176,000. Finally, Cornerstone Investment Partners LLC purchased a new position in ExlService during the first quarter worth about $204,000. 83.94% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other ExlService news, Director Garen K. Staglin purchased 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 8th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $107.04 per share, for a total transaction of $267,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 29,399 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,146,868.96. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Insiders bought 10,000 shares of company stock worth $1,074,450 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 2.81% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on EXLS shares. Bank of America raised shares of ExlService from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $102.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of ExlService from $116.00 to $134.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 17th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of ExlService from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Finally, Wedbush reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of ExlService in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $111.75.

ExlService stock traded down $1.77 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $118.18. The company had a trading volume of 121,901 shares, compared to its average volume of 157,027. ExlService Holdings, Inc. has a 1 year low of $59.97 and a 1 year high of $124.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 2.61 and a quick ratio of 2.61. The company has a market cap of $3.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.35, a P/E/G ratio of 2.54 and a beta of 0.96. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $111.61.

ExlService (NASDAQ:EXLS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The business services provider reported $1.14 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.85 by $0.29. ExlService had a net margin of 11.55% and a return on equity of 17.92%. On average, analysts anticipate that ExlService Holdings, Inc. will post 3.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

ExlService Company Profile

ExlService Holdings, Inc is an operations management and analytics company, which engages in providing business process management. It operates through the following segments: Insurance, Healthcare, Travel, Transportation, and Logistics, Finance and Accounting, Analytic, and All Other. The Insurance segment serves property and casualty insurance, life insurance, disability insurance, annuity, and retirement services companies.

