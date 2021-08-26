Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPD) Shares Sold by Grimes & Company Inc.

Grimes & Company Inc. decreased its holdings in Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPD) by 77.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 24,936 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 88,013 shares during the quarter. Grimes & Company Inc.’s holdings in Expeditors International of Washington were worth $3,157,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Braun Stacey Associates Inc. lifted its position in Expeditors International of Washington by 28.5% in the first quarter. Braun Stacey Associates Inc. now owns 32,144 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $3,462,000 after purchasing an additional 7,125 shares during the period. Railway Pension Investments Ltd increased its stake in shares of Expeditors International of Washington by 2.2% in the first quarter. Railway Pension Investments Ltd now owns 124,788 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $13,438,000 after acquiring an additional 2,697 shares during the last quarter. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. increased its position in Expeditors International of Washington by 10.7% during the first quarter. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. now owns 49,924 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $5,378,000 after buying an additional 4,836 shares during the last quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp increased its position in Expeditors International of Washington by 18.1% during the second quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp now owns 380,449 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $48,165,000 after buying an additional 58,243 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jensen Investment Management Inc. increased its position in Expeditors International of Washington by 21.1% during the first quarter. Jensen Investment Management Inc. now owns 44,180 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $4,758,000 after buying an additional 7,700 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.59% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on Expeditors International of Washington from $123.00 to $131.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 13th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Expeditors International of Washington from $91.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 8th. Vertical Research lowered shares of Expeditors International of Washington from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $135.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Monday, July 26th. Susquehanna raised their price objective on shares of Expeditors International of Washington from $87.00 to $116.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares raised their price objective on shares of Expeditors International of Washington from $87.00 to $116.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have given a hold rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $114.63.

In other Expeditors International of Washington news, Director Glenn M. Alger sold 160,000 shares of Expeditors International of Washington stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $124.48, for a total transaction of $19,916,800.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . Also, insider Daniel R. Wall sold 22,950 shares of Expeditors International of Washington stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $123.26, for a total transaction of $2,828,817.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 33,086 shares in the company, valued at $4,078,180.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 0.69% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of Expeditors International of Washington stock opened at $124.13 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $21.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.44 and a beta of 0.80. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $125.74. Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $85.01 and a fifty-two week high of $130.76.

Expeditors International of Washington (NASDAQ:EXPD) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The transportation company reported $1.84 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.63 by $0.21. The business had revenue of $3.61 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.49 billion. Expeditors International of Washington had a net margin of 7.88% and a return on equity of 35.71%. Expeditors International of Washington’s revenue for the quarter was up 49.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.09 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. will post 6.1 EPS for the current year.

Expeditors International of Washington Profile

Expeditors International of Washington, Inc engages in the provision of global logistics services. The firm offers airfreight, ocean freight and ocean and customs brokerage and other services. It also provides customer solutions such as order management, time-definite transportation, warehousing and distribution, temperature-controlled transit, cargo insurance and customized logistics solutions.

