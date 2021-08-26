Experian plc (OTCMKTS:EXPGY) Given Average Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Experian plc (OTCMKTS:EXPGY) have been given an average recommendation of “Buy” by the eleven ratings firms that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month target price among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $49.00.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on EXPGY. BNP Paribas downgraded Experian from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Experian in a research report on Monday, July 19th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “underperform” rating on shares of Experian in a research report on Monday, July 19th. Exane BNP Paribas downgraded Experian from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Experian from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $49.00 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 18th.

EXPGY stock opened at $44.03 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23. The stock has a market cap of $40.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.17, a PEG ratio of 3.02 and a beta of 0.67. Experian has a twelve month low of $31.51 and a twelve month high of $45.60. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $41.95.

The company also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 30th. Investors of record on Friday, June 25th were given a $0.47 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 24th. This represents a yield of 1.21%. Experian’s payout ratio is 59.80%.

Experian Company Profile

Experian Plc is a global information services company, which engages in the provision of data and analytical tools that are used to manage credit risk, prevent fraud, target marketing offers, and automate decision making. Its activities are grouped into four global business lines: Credit Services, Decision Analytics, Marketing Services, and Consumer Services.

