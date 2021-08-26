Express (NYSE:EXPR) Releases Earnings Results

Express (NYSE:EXPR) released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The company reported $0.02 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.30) by $0.32, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Express had a negative net margin of 22.11% and a negative return on equity of 545.80%.
Shares of NYSE EXPR opened at $6.42 on Thursday. Express has a fifty-two week low of $0.57 and a fifty-two week high of $13.97. The firm has a market capitalization of $425.65 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.40 and a beta of 1.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 19.82, a current ratio of 0.87 and a quick ratio of 0.39. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $5.59.
A number of research analysts have commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Express from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 8th. B. Riley lifted their price objective on Express from $3.50 to $4.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, June 4th.
A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Express stock. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of Express, Inc. (NYSE:EXPR) by 368.4% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,101,998 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 866,733 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned 1.66% of Express worth $7,151,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. 53.72% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
About Express
Express, Inc engages in the provision of apparel brand for both women and men. It offers apparel and accessories for work, casual, jeanswear, and going-out occasions. The company was founded in 1980 and is headquartered in Columbus, OH.
