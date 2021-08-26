Express (NYSE:EXPR) Releases Earnings Results

Express (NYSE:EXPR) released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The company reported $0.02 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.30) by $0.32, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Express had a negative net margin of 22.11% and a negative return on equity of 545.80%.

Shares of NYSE EXPR opened at $6.42 on Thursday. Express has a fifty-two week low of $0.57 and a fifty-two week high of $13.97. The firm has a market capitalization of $425.65 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.40 and a beta of 1.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 19.82, a current ratio of 0.87 and a quick ratio of 0.39. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $5.59.

A number of research analysts have commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Express from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 8th. B. Riley lifted their price objective on Express from $3.50 to $4.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, June 4th.

In other news, CFO Periclis Pericleous sold 31,900 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.01, for a total value of $255,519.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 214,503 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,718,169.03. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, COO Matthew C. Moellering sold 33,222 shares of Express stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.50, for a total transaction of $249,165.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 651,503 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,886,272.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 98,344 shares of company stock worth $720,627. Insiders own 3.70% of the company’s stock.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Express stock. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of Express, Inc. (NYSE:EXPR) by 368.4% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,101,998 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 866,733 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned 1.66% of Express worth $7,151,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. 53.72% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Express

Express, Inc engages in the provision of apparel brand for both women and men. It offers apparel and accessories for work, casual, jeanswear, and going-out occasions. The company was founded in 1980 and is headquartered in Columbus, OH.

