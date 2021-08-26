Extra Space Storage (NYSE:EXR) Sets New 12-Month High at $183.11

Shares of Extra Space Storage Inc. (NYSE:EXR) reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $183.11 and last traded at $183.11, with a volume of 3841 shares. The stock had previously closed at $180.23.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on EXR shares. BMO Capital Markets reiterated a “market perform” rating and set a $160.00 target price on shares of Extra Space Storage in a report on Thursday, May 20th. Citigroup increased their target price on Extra Space Storage from $151.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, July 1st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Extra Space Storage from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $202.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of Extra Space Storage from $140.00 to $171.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 30th. Finally, Wolfe Research assumed coverage on shares of Extra Space Storage in a research note on Monday, June 14th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $189.00 price objective for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Extra Space Storage has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $170.15.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.60, a current ratio of 0.40 and a quick ratio of 0.40. The firm has a market capitalization of $24.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.14 and a beta of 0.20. The company has a fifty day moving average of $171.21.

Extra Space Storage (NYSE:EXR) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.25 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.56 by ($0.31). The business had revenue of $378.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $318.63 million. Extra Space Storage had a return on equity of 21.51% and a net margin of 46.33%. The firm’s revenue was up 35.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.23 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that Extra Space Storage Inc. will post 6.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 15th will be issued a dividend of $1.25 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 14th. This is a positive change from Extra Space Storage’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.00. This represents a $5.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.73%. Extra Space Storage’s payout ratio is presently 75.76%.

In other Extra Space Storage news, EVP Gwyn Goodson Mcneal sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $174.42, for a total value of $436,050.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 26,050 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,543,641. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, COO Samrat Sondhi sold 11,140 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $173.83, for a total value of $1,936,466.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 82,260 shares in the company, valued at $14,299,255.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 17,390 shares of company stock worth $2,990,854 over the last three months. 2.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Mariner LLC acquired a new position in Extra Space Storage in the 2nd quarter valued at $1,695,000. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in Extra Space Storage by 10.7% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 473,972 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $77,646,000 after buying an additional 45,864 shares in the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans grew its holdings in shares of Extra Space Storage by 2.2% during the 2nd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 202,884 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $33,236,000 after purchasing an additional 4,366 shares in the last quarter. Zacks Investment Management grew its holdings in shares of Extra Space Storage by 4.1% during the 2nd quarter. Zacks Investment Management now owns 18,629 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,052,000 after purchasing an additional 734 shares in the last quarter. Finally, National Pension Service grew its holdings in shares of Extra Space Storage by 1.4% during the 2nd quarter. National Pension Service now owns 222,869 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $36,510,000 after purchasing an additional 3,134 shares in the last quarter. 89.72% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Extra Space Storage (NYSE:EXR)

Extra Space Storage Inc, headquartered in Salt Lake City, Utah, is a self-administered and self-managed REIT and a member of the S&P 500. As of September 30, 2020, the Company owned and/or operated 1,906 self-storage stores in 40 states, Washington, DC and Puerto Rico. The Company's stores comprise approximately 1.4 million units and approximately 147.5 million square feet of rentable space.

