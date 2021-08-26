Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM) Shares Sold by Victory Capital Management Inc.

Victory Capital Management Inc. cut its holdings in Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM) by 7.4% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,304,872 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 103,738 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Exxon Mobil were worth $82,311,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of XOM. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in Exxon Mobil by 102.9% in the first quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 493 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 250 shares in the last quarter. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Exxon Mobil by 243.6% during the first quarter. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. now owns 756 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 536 shares during the last quarter. Baldrige Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Exxon Mobil during the second quarter worth about $50,000. USA Financial Portformulas Corp purchased a new position in shares of Exxon Mobil during the second quarter worth about $57,000. Finally, AlphaMark Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Exxon Mobil by 22.5% during the first quarter. AlphaMark Advisors LLC now owns 1,087 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $61,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 50.17% of the company’s stock.

XOM stock opened at $55.46 on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $58.97. Exxon Mobil Co. has a 12-month low of $31.11 and a 12-month high of $64.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a current ratio of 0.85. The firm has a market cap of $234.79 billion, a P/E ratio of -17.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.69 and a beta of 1.45.

Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The oil and gas company reported $1.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.02 by $0.08. Exxon Mobil had a negative net margin of 6.07% and a positive return on equity of 3.98%. The company had revenue of $67.74 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $63.96 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.70) EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 107.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Exxon Mobil Co. will post 4.48 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 13th will be given a dividend of $0.87 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 12th. This represents a $3.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.27%. Exxon Mobil’s payout ratio is -1,054.55%.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on XOM shares. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “sell” rating and set a $60.00 price objective on shares of Exxon Mobil in a report on Wednesday, June 2nd. Tudor Pickering reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a C$48.00 price objective on shares of Exxon Mobil in a report on Friday, June 4th. Morgan Stanley raised Exxon Mobil to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $72.00 price target on the stock in a report on Friday, June 18th. DZ Bank lowered Exxon Mobil from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $67.00 to $62.50 in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $55.00 price target on shares of Exxon Mobil in a report on Friday, April 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have assigned a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $60.35.

Exxon Mobil Company Profile

Exxon Mobil Corp. engages in the exploration, development, and distribution of oil, gas, and petroleum products. It operates through the following segments: Upstream, Downstream and Chemical. The Upstream segment produces crude oil and natural gas. The Downstream segment manufactures and trades petroleum products.

