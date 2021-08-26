F5 Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:FFIV) EVP Sells $97,275.32 in Stock

F5 Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:FFIV) EVP Chad Michael Whalen sold 479 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $203.08, for a total value of $97,275.32. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.

Chad Michael Whalen also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, August 17th, Chad Michael Whalen sold 482 shares of F5 Networks stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $202.34, for a total value of $97,527.88.

On Tuesday, August 10th, Chad Michael Whalen sold 472 shares of F5 Networks stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $210.28, for a total value of $99,252.16.

FFIV traded down $1.43 during trading on Thursday, hitting $204.46. The company had a trading volume of 1,811 shares, compared to its average volume of 612,750. The company has a market cap of $12.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 42.63, a PEG ratio of 1.91 and a beta of 1.05. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $195.57. The company has a current ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. F5 Networks, Inc. has a 1-year low of $116.79 and a 1-year high of $216.15.

F5 Networks (NASDAQ:FFIV) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, July 25th. The network technology company reported $2.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.46 by $0.30. F5 Networks had a net margin of 11.76% and a return on equity of 19.79%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.18 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that F5 Networks, Inc. will post 7.41 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research firms recently weighed in on FFIV. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded F5 Networks from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $191.00 to $165.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 1st. Barclays lifted their price objective on F5 Networks from $233.00 to $234.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th. Colliers Securities reissued a “buy” rating and set a $245.00 target price on shares of F5 Networks in a research report on Tuesday, July 27th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of F5 Networks from $200.00 to $215.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 27th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC started coverage on shares of F5 Networks in a research report on Friday, July 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $255.00 price target on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $216.11.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in FFIV. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC increased its stake in F5 Networks by 16.4% during the second quarter. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC now owns 3,180,097 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $593,597,000 after purchasing an additional 447,727 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of F5 Networks by 361.2% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 507,047 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $94,645,000 after acquiring an additional 397,114 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of F5 Networks by 7.6% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,091,036 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $1,062,091,000 after acquiring an additional 357,791 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC grew its position in shares of F5 Networks by 8,285.1% during the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 258,094 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $48,176,000 after acquiring an additional 255,016 shares during the last quarter. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. grew its position in shares of F5 Networks by 15.6% during the second quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 1,830,993 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $341,773,000 after acquiring an additional 247,662 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.48% of the company’s stock.

About F5 Networks

F5 Networks, Inc engages development and provision of software defined application services. It offers the development, marketing and sale of application delivery networking products that optimize the security, performance, and availability of network applications, servers, and storage systems. The company was founded on February 26, 1996 and is headquartered in Seattle, WA.

