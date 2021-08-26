Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) Position Lifted by Rollins Financial

Rollins Financial lifted its position in shares of Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) by 14.4% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 30,307 shares of the social networking company’s stock after buying an additional 3,826 shares during the quarter. Facebook makes up 3.8% of Rollins Financial’s holdings, making the stock its 5th largest holding. Rollins Financial’s holdings in Facebook were worth $10,538,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Baldrige Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Facebook during the 2nd quarter valued at $31,000. Baron Financial Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Facebook by 71.4% during the 1st quarter. Baron Financial Group LLC now owns 120 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Facebook by 43.1% during the 1st quarter. Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC now owns 156 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $46,000 after buying an additional 47 shares in the last quarter. Paragon Wealth Strategies LLC bought a new stake in Facebook in the 2nd quarter valued at $46,000. Finally, University of Texas Texas AM Investment Managment Co. increased its holdings in Facebook by 800.0% in the 1st quarter. University of Texas Texas AM Investment Managment Co. now owns 180 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $53,000 after acquiring an additional 160 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 60.70% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ FB traded down $0.95 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $367.44. 199,581 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 17,810,734. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.04 trillion, a P/E ratio of 27.14, a PEG ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 1.29. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $353.66. Facebook, Inc. has a 12 month low of $244.13 and a 12 month high of $377.55.

Facebook (NASDAQ:FB) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The social networking company reported $3.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.03 by $0.58. Facebook had a net margin of 37.17% and a return on equity of 30.09%. On average, research analysts predict that Facebook, Inc. will post 14.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on FB. Susquehanna Bancshares lifted their price target on shares of Facebook from $375.00 to $425.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Susquehanna lifted their price target on shares of Facebook from $375.00 to $425.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. KGI Securities began coverage on shares of Facebook in a report on Wednesday, June 2nd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $420.00 price target on the stock. UBS Group restated a “buy” rating and issued a $380.00 target price on shares of Facebook in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Finally, Truist boosted their target price on shares of Facebook from $400.00 to $425.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, thirty-four have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $400.85.

In related news, CRO David B. Fischer sold 10,145 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $331.00, for a total transaction of $3,357,995.00. Following the sale, the executive now directly owns 25,052 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,292,212. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Mark Zuckerberg sold 77,300 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, June 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $330.13, for a total transaction of $25,519,049.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 2,725,809 shares of company stock worth $950,557,856 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 14.01% of the company’s stock.

Facebook, Inc develops products that enable people to connect and share with friends and family through mobile devices, personal computers, virtual reality headsets, and in-home devices worldwide. The company's products include Facebook that enables people to connect, share, discover, and communicate with each other on mobile devices and personal computers; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and private messages; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, groups, and businesses across platforms and devices; and WhatsApp, a messaging application that is used by people and businesses to communicate in a private way.

