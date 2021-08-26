Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) Shares Purchased by Mogy Joel R Investment Counsel Inc.

Mogy Joel R Investment Counsel Inc. lifted its stake in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) by 1.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 89,346 shares of the social networking company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,621 shares during the quarter. Facebook comprises about 2.6% of Mogy Joel R Investment Counsel Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 14th largest holding. Mogy Joel R Investment Counsel Inc.’s holdings in Facebook were worth $31,066,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of FB. Factorial Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Facebook in the first quarter valued at approximately $12,300,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its stake in Facebook by 2.8% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 104,548,050 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $30,792,537,000 after acquiring an additional 2,802,398 shares during the last quarter. Sanders Capital LLC increased its stake in Facebook by 34.8% during the first quarter. Sanders Capital LLC now owns 9,213,078 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $2,948,108,000 after acquiring an additional 2,380,105 shares during the last quarter. Lone Pine Capital LLC increased its stake in Facebook by 58.4% during the first quarter. Lone Pine Capital LLC now owns 5,662,359 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $1,667,735,000 after acquiring an additional 2,086,813 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board increased its stake in Facebook by 40.4% during the first quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 4,997,228 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $1,471,834,000 after acquiring an additional 1,437,368 shares during the last quarter. 60.70% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

FB traded down $1.34 during trading on Thursday, reaching $367.05. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 215,739 shares, compared to its average volume of 17,810,734. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $353.66. The company has a market capitalization of $1.03 trillion, a P/E ratio of 27.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 1.29. Facebook, Inc. has a 52-week low of $244.13 and a 52-week high of $377.55.

Facebook (NASDAQ:FB) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The social networking company reported $3.61 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.03 by $0.58. Facebook had a return on equity of 30.09% and a net margin of 37.17%. Equities research analysts forecast that Facebook, Inc. will post 14.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on FB shares. Zacks Investment Research cut Facebook from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $409.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, June 29th. UBS Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a $380.00 target price on shares of Facebook in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. JMP Securities raised their target price on Facebook from $395.00 to $425.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Mizuho raised their price target on Facebook from $400.00 to $450.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 26th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on Facebook from $375.00 to $420.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, thirty-four have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Facebook presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $400.85.

In related news, CRO David B. Fischer sold 10,145 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $331.00, for a total value of $3,357,995.00. Following the sale, the executive now owns 25,052 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,292,212. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Mark Zuckerberg sold 74,969 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $330.56, for a total value of $24,781,752.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 2,725,809 shares of company stock worth $950,557,856 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 14.01% of the company’s stock.

Facebook, Inc develops products that enable people to connect and share with friends and family through mobile devices, personal computers, virtual reality headsets, and in-home devices worldwide. The company's products include Facebook that enables people to connect, share, discover, and communicate with each other on mobile devices and personal computers; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and private messages; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, groups, and businesses across platforms and devices; and WhatsApp, a messaging application that is used by people and businesses to communicate in a private way.

