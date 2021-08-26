Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) Shares Sold by Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC

Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC trimmed its holdings in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) by 8.6% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 25,204 shares of the social networking company’s stock after selling 2,380 shares during the quarter. Facebook accounts for about 1.1% of Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 9th biggest holding. Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Facebook were worth $8,764,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of FB. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its stake in Facebook by 2.8% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 104,548,050 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $30,792,537,000 after buying an additional 2,802,398 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Facebook by 1.9% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 37,780,412 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $11,095,469,000 after buying an additional 712,271 shares in the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC lifted its stake in Facebook by 8.5% during the first quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 13,548,108 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $3,990,513,000 after buying an additional 1,060,482 shares in the last quarter. Polen Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Facebook by 1.4% during the first quarter. Polen Capital Management LLC now owns 12,497,902 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $3,681,007,000 after buying an additional 177,413 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Magellan Asset Management Ltd lifted its stake in Facebook by 3.7% during the first quarter. Magellan Asset Management Ltd now owns 12,041,440 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $3,546,565,000 after buying an additional 426,524 shares in the last quarter. 60.70% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Facebook alerts:

In related news, VP Jennifer Newstead sold 241 shares of Facebook stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $361.94, for a total value of $87,227.54. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Mark Zuckerberg sold 77,300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $372.66, for a total value of $28,806,618.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 2,725,809 shares of company stock valued at $950,557,856. Corporate insiders own 14.01% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ FB traded down $2.56 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $365.83. 279,795 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 17,810,734. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.03 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.14, a PEG ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 1.29. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $353.66. Facebook, Inc. has a 12 month low of $244.13 and a 12 month high of $377.55.

Facebook (NASDAQ:FB) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The social networking company reported $3.61 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.03 by $0.58. Facebook had a return on equity of 30.09% and a net margin of 37.17%. On average, analysts anticipate that Facebook, Inc. will post 14.1 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on FB shares. Canaccord Genuity upped their target price on Facebook from $380.00 to $420.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. MKM Partners upped their target price on Facebook from $340.00 to $380.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Citigroup downgraded Facebook from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, May 10th. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on Facebook from $375.00 to $420.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Finally, Barclays upped their target price on Facebook from $350.00 to $410.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, thirty-four have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $400.85.

About Facebook

Facebook, Inc develops products that enable people to connect and share with friends and family through mobile devices, personal computers, virtual reality headsets, and in-home devices worldwide. The company's products include Facebook that enables people to connect, share, discover, and communicate with each other on mobile devices and personal computers; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and private messages; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, groups, and businesses across platforms and devices; and WhatsApp, a messaging application that is used by people and businesses to communicate in a private way.

Featured Story: Do investors pay a separate front-end load every time they buy additional shares?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB).

Receive News & Ratings for Facebook Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Facebook and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.