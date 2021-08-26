FairGame (FAIR) Price Hits $0.0040

FairGame (CURRENCY:FAIR) traded down 8% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on August 26th. Over the last week, FairGame has traded down 8% against the US dollar. One FairGame coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0040 or 0.00000008 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. FairGame has a market cap of $3.81 million and approximately $2.45 million worth of FairGame was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Groestlcoin (GRS) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.92 or 0.00001966 BTC.

Diamond (DMD) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $2.93 or 0.00006278 BTC.

KARMA (KARMA) traded down 69.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0015 or 0.00000003 BTC.

FairCoin (FAIR) traded 9.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0298 or 0.00000064 BTC.

MicroBitcoin (MBC) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

DMD (DMD) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $28.86 or 0.00061805 BTC.

FairGame Coin Profile

FairGame (FAIR) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Groestl hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was March 6th, 2014. FairGame’s total supply is 1,200,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 960,000,000 coins. FairGame’s official Twitter account is @FairCoinTeam and its Facebook page is accessible here . FairGame’s official website is fair.game

According to CryptoCompare, “FairCoin is a decentralised virtual currency, distributed through a vast airdrop process during the 6th and 8th of March, 2014 . An approximate 49,750 addresses were logged for the giveaway, each able to claim 1000 FAIR per hour. Automated airdrop claiming methods had no effect, as each IP address could register once per hour, and 2 different captchas had to be solved. These security precautions were hidden till the day of distribution. FairCoin's vast distribution method allowed a good portion of the cryptocurrency community to claim a little bit of the 50,000,000 FairCoins, each. “

Buying and Selling FairGame

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as FairGame directly using US dollars.

