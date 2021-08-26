FantasyGold (FGC) Price Up 0.5% This Week

FantasyGold (CURRENCY:FGC) traded down 3.9% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on August 26th. One FantasyGold coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, FantasyGold has traded up 0.5% against the US dollar. FantasyGold has a total market capitalization of $53,282.18 and $19.00 worth of FantasyGold was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002129 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.09 or 0.00002320 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 8.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $23.94 or 0.00050939 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 7.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $57.14 or 0.00121599 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 6.5% against the dollar and now trades at $72.27 or 0.00153788 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.64 or 0.00003488 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $47,026.05 or 1.00067959 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded 4.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $480.93 or 0.01023382 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3,112.77 or 0.06623754 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 6.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

FantasyGold Coin Profile

FantasyGold’s total supply is 177,609,675 coins and its circulating supply is 139,659,829 coins. FantasyGold’s official Twitter account is @fantasygoldcoin . The Reddit community for FantasyGold is /r/fantasygoldcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . FantasyGold’s official website is www.fantasygold.io

FantasyGold Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as FantasyGold directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade FantasyGold should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase FantasyGold using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

