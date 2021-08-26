FAT Brands Inc. (NASDAQ:FAT) Director Sells $324,097.95 in Stock

FAT Brands Inc. (NASDAQ:FAT) Director James C. Neuhauser sold 14,685 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.07, for a total transaction of $324,097.95. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.

FAT traded up $0.23 during trading on Thursday, reaching $11.14. 57,248 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 46,270. FAT Brands Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $3.76 and a fifty-two week high of $15.99. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $11.76. The company has a market cap of $163.25 million, a P/E ratio of -8.13 and a beta of 2.09.

Get FAT Brands alerts:

FAT Brands (NASDAQ:FAT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported ($0.09) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.03 by ($0.12). The business had revenue of $8.28 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.00 million. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that FAT Brands Inc. will post -0.4 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 23rd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 25th were paid a dividend of $0.13 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 24th. This represents a yield of 5.29%. FAT Brands’s dividend payout ratio is currently -140.54%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of FAT. Ridgewood Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of FAT Brands during the first quarter valued at $518,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of FAT Brands by 53.6% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,151 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,000 after acquiring an additional 2,494 shares during the period. swisspartners Ltd. bought a new position in shares of FAT Brands during the first quarter valued at $417,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in shares of FAT Brands by 201.1% during the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 39,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $302,000 after acquiring an additional 26,648 shares during the period. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of FAT Brands in the first quarter valued at about $91,000. 6.50% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of FAT Brands from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday.

FAT Brands Company Profile

FAT Brands, Inc operates as a global franchising company that acquires, markets and develops fast casual and casual dining restaurant concepts around the world. Its brands include Yalla Mediterranean, Buffalo’s Cafe & Express, Ponderosa Steakhouse and Bonanza, Fatburger, Hurricane Grill & Wings, Bonanza Steak & BBQ, and Hurricane BTW.

Further Reading: What is a balanced fund?

Receive News & Ratings for FAT Brands Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FAT Brands and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.