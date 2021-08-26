Fatcoin Tops One Day Trading Volume of $2.08 Million (FAT)

Fatcoin (CURRENCY:FAT) traded down 4.8% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 11:00 AM ET on August 26th. In the last week, Fatcoin has traded up 0.6% against the dollar. One Fatcoin coin can now be bought for $0.0459 or 0.00000098 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Fatcoin has a total market capitalization of $5.21 million and approximately $2.08 million worth of Fatcoin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002132 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $24.66 or 0.00052549 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.41 or 0.00003004 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 7.4% against the dollar and now trades at $6.68 or 0.00014228 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002132 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $25.14 or 0.00053590 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 6.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $354.07 or 0.00754639 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $46.27 or 0.00098621 BTC.

Fatcoin Profile

Fatcoin (CRYPTO:FAT) is a coin. Its genesis date was April 2nd, 2018. Fatcoin’s total supply is 200,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 113,655,308 coins. Fatcoin’s official website is www.fatbtc.com . Fatcoin’s official Twitter account is @fatbtc . The Reddit community for Fatcoin is /r/Fatbtc

According to CryptoCompare, “FatBTC is a centralized cryptocurrency exchange located in Seychelles, established in the year 2014. It accepts both withdrawals and deposits in Fiat using CNY, the most active trading pair on FatBTC exchange is ETH/BTC. The Fatcoin (FAT) is an Ethereum-based (ERC-20) cryptocurrency. It is the internal currency of the FatBTC Exchange. “

Buying and Selling Fatcoin

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Fatcoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Fatcoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Fatcoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

