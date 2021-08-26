FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX) Holdings Cut by Cascade Investment Advisors Inc.

Cascade Investment Advisors Inc. lessened its holdings in shares of FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX) by 10.9% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 6,952 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock after selling 853 shares during the period. FedEx comprises approximately 1.3% of Cascade Investment Advisors Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 9th largest holding. Cascade Investment Advisors Inc.’s holdings in FedEx were worth $2,074,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. SageGuard Financial Group LLC increased its holdings in FedEx by 3.0% during the first quarter. SageGuard Financial Group LLC now owns 1,148 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $328,000 after buying an additional 33 shares during the period. Nvwm LLC increased its holdings in FedEx by 13.4% during the first quarter. Nvwm LLC now owns 296 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $84,000 after buying an additional 35 shares during the period. MV Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in FedEx by 2.1% during the second quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,819 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $543,000 after buying an additional 38 shares during the period. MACRO Consulting Group increased its holdings in FedEx by 2.9% during the first quarter. MACRO Consulting Group now owns 1,379 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $392,000 after buying an additional 39 shares during the period. Finally, Equitable Trust Co. increased its holdings in FedEx by 0.7% during the first quarter. Equitable Trust Co. now owns 5,575 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $1,584,000 after buying an additional 39 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 68.49% of the company’s stock.

Shares of FDX stock traded down $1.59 on Thursday, reaching $268.78. 20,727 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,313,669. The company has a market cap of $71.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 1.23. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $286.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 1.46 and a current ratio of 1.51. FedEx Co. has a 1 year low of $214.08 and a 1 year high of $319.90.

FedEx (NYSE:FDX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, June 23rd. The shipping service provider reported $5.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.99 by $0.02. FedEx had a net margin of 6.23% and a return on equity of 22.55%. The company had revenue of $22.57 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $21.54 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.53 EPS. FedEx’s revenue was up 30.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that FedEx Co. will post 21.28 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 1st. Investors of record on Friday, September 3rd will be paid a dividend of $0.75 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 2nd. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.12%. FedEx’s dividend payout ratio is presently 16.51%.

FDX has been the topic of several analyst reports. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of FedEx from $265.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, June 25th. Bank of America reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $372.00 price target on shares of FedEx in a report on Tuesday, June 29th. DZ Bank reaffirmed a “sell” rating on shares of FedEx in a report on Friday, June 25th. Loop Capital lifted their price target on shares of FedEx from $366.00 to $381.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, June 25th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of FedEx from $336.00 to $351.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, twenty-two have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $341.04.

In related news, Director Susan C. Schwab sold 4,720 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $297.30, for a total transaction of $1,403,256.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 10,312 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,065,757.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO John Alan Smith sold 11,285 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $296.00, for a total transaction of $3,340,360.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 16,386 shares in the company, valued at $4,850,256. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 32,240 shares of company stock valued at $9,608,596. 8.16% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

FedEx Corp. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of a portfolio of transportation, e-commerce, and business services. It operates through the following segments: FedEx Express, FedEx Ground, FedEx Freight, FedEx Services, and Corporate, Other, and Eliminations. The FedEx Express segment consists of domestic and international shipping services for delivery of packages and freight.

