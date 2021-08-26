Fei Protocol Market Capitalization Achieves $438.06 Million (FEI)

Fei Protocol (CURRENCY:FEI) traded 0.2% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 13:00 PM ET on August 26th. Fei Protocol has a market capitalization of $438.06 million and $49.92 million worth of Fei Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Fei Protocol coin can now be purchased for $0.99 or 0.00002117 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last seven days, Fei Protocol has traded 0.6% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002131 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 7.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.09 or 0.00002313 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 8.6% against the dollar and now trades at $24.09 or 0.00051328 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 9.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $57.20 or 0.00121900 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 5.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $73.00 or 0.00155573 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 6.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.63 or 0.00003482 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 4% against the dollar and now trades at $46,938.43 or 1.00026718 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded down 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $482.86 or 0.01028981 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 5.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3,025.31 or 0.06446993 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 7.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

About Fei Protocol

Fei Protocol’s total supply is 442,095,071 coins and its circulating supply is 440,958,394 coins. Fei Protocol’s official Twitter account is @feiprotocol

Fei Protocol Coin Trading

