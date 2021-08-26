Ferrexpo plc (OTCMKTS:FEEXF) Short Interest Update

Ferrexpo plc (OTCMKTS:FEEXF) was the target of a significant increase in short interest during the month of August. As of August 13th, there was short interest totalling 161,600 shares, an increase of 1,619.1% from the July 29th total of 9,400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 538.7 days.

Shares of Ferrexpo stock remained flat at $$5.22 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $6.10. Ferrexpo has a twelve month low of $1.50 and a twelve month high of $7.05.

Separately, Credit Suisse Group reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Ferrexpo in a report on Thursday, May 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold”.

Ferrexpo Plc engages in mining, processing, and selling of iron ore pellets to the steel industry. It holds interests in the Poltava Mining, Yeristovo Mining, and Belanovo Mining. The company was founded in 1960 and is headquartered in Baar, Switzerland.

