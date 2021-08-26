Fi3 FINANCIAL ADVISORS LLC Grows Position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA)

Fi3 FINANCIAL ADVISORS LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA) by 23.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 351,941 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 67,873 shares during the quarter. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF comprises about 12.6% of Fi3 FINANCIAL ADVISORS LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 2nd biggest holding. Fi3 FINANCIAL ADVISORS LLC’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF were worth $18,442,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of VEA. Camden National Bank increased its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 11.9% during the 4th quarter. Camden National Bank now owns 102,053 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,818,000 after purchasing an additional 10,862 shares during the last quarter. AdvicePeriod LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 3.7% during the 1st quarter. AdvicePeriod LLC now owns 3,898,334 shares of the company’s stock worth $191,447,000 after acquiring an additional 140,205 shares during the last quarter. Foster Victor Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 5.3% during the 1st quarter. Foster Victor Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 12,038 shares of the company’s stock worth $609,000 after acquiring an additional 609 shares during the last quarter. Heritage Investors Management Corp increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 5.3% during the 1st quarter. Heritage Investors Management Corp now owns 5,477 shares of the company’s stock worth $269,000 after acquiring an additional 277 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jag Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 79.2% during the 1st quarter. Jag Capital Management LLC now owns 27,844 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,367,000 after acquiring an additional 12,310 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of VEA stock traded down $0.33 during trading on Thursday, reaching $51.93. 4,918,648 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,489,122. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF has a twelve month low of $39.13 and a twelve month high of $53.43. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $51.84.

