Fi3 FINANCIAL ADVISORS LLC Grows Stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI)

Fi3 FINANCIAL ADVISORS LLC increased its stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI) by 24.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 12,980 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,559 shares during the period. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF makes up approximately 2.0% of Fi3 FINANCIAL ADVISORS LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 13th biggest position. Fi3 FINANCIAL ADVISORS LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF were worth $2,959,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in VTI. Spire Wealth Management bought a new stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF in the first quarter worth about $30,000. Brand Asset Management Group Inc. bought a new stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF in the first quarter worth about $36,000. Founders Financial Alliance LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 264.4% in the second quarter. Founders Financial Alliance LLC now owns 164 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 119 shares during the last quarter. Allred Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF in the first quarter worth about $52,000. Finally, Arjuna Capital bought a new stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF in the first quarter worth about $52,000.

NYSEARCA VTI traded down $1.55 during trading on Thursday, hitting $230.25. The stock had a trading volume of 3,347,242 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,926,618. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF has a one year low of $162.85 and a one year high of $232.02. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $225.64.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the of the MSCI US Broad Market Index, which represents 99.5% or more of the total market capitalization of all of the United States common stocks traded on the New York and American Stock Exchanges and the Nasdaq over-the-counter market.

