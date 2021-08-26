Fi3 FINANCIAL ADVISORS LLC Has $1.22 Million Holdings in Larimar Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:LRMR)

Fi3 FINANCIAL ADVISORS LLC raised its position in Larimar Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:LRMR) by 473.3% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 121,818 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 100,570 shares during the period. Larimar Therapeutics makes up about 0.8% of Fi3 FINANCIAL ADVISORS LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 18th largest position. Fi3 FINANCIAL ADVISORS LLC owned 0.79% of Larimar Therapeutics worth $1,218,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in LRMR. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank acquired a new stake in Larimar Therapeutics in the first quarter valued at approximately $35,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Larimar Therapeutics by 2.8% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 228,969 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,346,000 after purchasing an additional 6,319 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Larimar Therapeutics by 18.8% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 101,434 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,481,000 after purchasing an additional 16,027 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp bought a new position in shares of Larimar Therapeutics in the first quarter valued at approximately $277,000. Finally, Solstein Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Larimar Therapeutics in the first quarter valued at approximately $65,000. 92.43% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

LRMR has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. JMP Securities dropped their target price on Larimar Therapeutics from $43.00 to $30.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 26th. Lifesci Capital restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Larimar Therapeutics in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Larimar Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, August 13th.

Larimar Therapeutics stock traded down $0.07 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $14.21. 36,682 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 133,368. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $10.73. The company has a market capitalization of $251.66 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.61 and a beta of 0.79. Larimar Therapeutics, Inc. has a one year low of $7.00 and a one year high of $25.87.

Larimar Therapeutics (NASDAQ:LRMR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 12th. The company reported ($0.79) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.75) by ($0.04). On average, analysts forecast that Larimar Therapeutics, Inc. will post -2.6 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director James E. Flynn bought 685,710 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 30th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $8.75 per share, for a total transaction of $5,999,962.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 5.42% of the company’s stock.

Larimar Therapeutics, Inc Is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the research, development, and commercialization of novel therapeutics mitochondrial disorders and Friedreich’s ataxia. The company was founded in 2005 and is headquartered in Bala Cynwyd, PA.

