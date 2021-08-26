Fi3 FINANCIAL ADVISORS LLC Has $18.17 Million Stake in Hill-Rom Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:HRC)

Fi3 FINANCIAL ADVISORS LLC lessened its stake in Hill-Rom Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:HRC) by 2.8% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 130,951 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after selling 3,815 shares during the period. Hill-Rom comprises about 12.5% of Fi3 FINANCIAL ADVISORS LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 3rd largest holding. Fi3 FINANCIAL ADVISORS LLC owned approximately 0.20% of Hill-Rom worth $18,167,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Arkadios Wealth Advisors raised its position in Hill-Rom by 928.6% during the 1st quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 288 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 260 shares during the last quarter. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. raised its position in Hill-Rom by 43.0% during the 2nd quarter. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. now owns 502 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $57,000 after purchasing an additional 151 shares during the last quarter. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA bought a new position in Hill-Rom during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $62,000. Key Financial Inc bought a new position in Hill-Rom during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $87,000. Finally, Ameritas Investment Company LLC bought a new position in Hill-Rom during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $119,000. 73.58% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of research analysts have commented on the company. KeyCorp upped their price target on Hill-Rom from $131.00 to $145.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Hill-Rom from $130.00 to $148.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, August 2nd. Bank of America downgraded Hill-Rom from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $130.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, August 10th. Raymond James upped their target price on Hill-Rom from $120.00 to $122.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Finally, Robert W. Baird upped their target price on Hill-Rom from $125.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, August 2nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Hill-Rom has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $135.33.

Shares of Hill-Rom stock traded down $0.37 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $131.64. The company had a trading volume of 353,833 shares, compared to its average volume of 442,891. The company has a quick ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81. The firm has a market cap of $8.66 billion, a PE ratio of 37.08, a P/E/G ratio of 2.59 and a beta of 0.58. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $123.69. Hill-Rom Holdings, Inc. has a 52-week low of $80.31 and a 52-week high of $142.47.

Hill-Rom (NYSE:HRC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 30th. The medical technology company reported $1.38 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.35 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $717.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $708.33 million. Hill-Rom had a return on equity of 21.74% and a net margin of 8.12%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 6.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.95 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Hill-Rom Holdings, Inc. will post 6.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 30th. Investors of record on Friday, September 17th will be given a $0.24 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 16th. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.73%. Hill-Rom’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 17.36%.

In related news, SVP Mary Kay Ladone sold 8,349 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.00, for a total value of $1,001,880.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 5,698 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $683,760. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Deborah Rasin sold 10,223 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.67, for a total value of $1,131,379.41. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 30,432 shares in the company, valued at $3,367,909.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 27,628 shares of company stock worth $3,288,986 over the last ninety days. 0.69% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hill-Rom Holdings, Inc operates as a medical technology company. The firm focuses on patient care solutions that improve clinical and economic outcomes. It operates through the following segments: Patient Support System, Front Line Care and Surgical Solutions. The Patient Support Systems segment provides bed frames and surfaces, mobility and clinical workflow solutions.

