Fi3 FINANCIAL ADVISORS LLC Sells 5,904 Shares of Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY)

Fi3 FINANCIAL ADVISORS LLC decreased its position in Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY) by 28.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 14,752 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,904 shares during the period. Eli Lilly and comprises 2.6% of Fi3 FINANCIAL ADVISORS LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 11th biggest position. Fi3 FINANCIAL ADVISORS LLC’s holdings in Eli Lilly and were worth $3,776,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in LLY. Jag Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Eli Lilly and during the 1st quarter worth approximately $246,000. Taylor Frigon Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Eli Lilly and by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. Taylor Frigon Capital Management LLC now owns 7,691 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,437,000 after purchasing an additional 67 shares in the last quarter. Parsec Financial Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Eli Lilly and by 4.0% during the 1st quarter. Parsec Financial Management Inc. now owns 89,586 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,736,000 after purchasing an additional 3,437 shares in the last quarter. Alphinity Investment Management Pty Ltd raised its stake in shares of Eli Lilly and by 40.1% during the 1st quarter. Alphinity Investment Management Pty Ltd now owns 458,725 shares of the company’s stock worth $85,699,000 after purchasing an additional 131,359 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Eli Lilly and by 23.0% during the 1st quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 16,360 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,056,000 after purchasing an additional 3,056 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.76% of the company’s stock.

Shares of LLY traded down $2.55 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $261.32. 1,726,226 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,606,217. The stock has a market capitalization of $250.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.08 and a beta of 0.26. Eli Lilly and Company has a fifty-two week low of $129.21 and a fifty-two week high of $275.87. The company has a current ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.21. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $244.91.

Eli Lilly and (NYSE:LLY) last released its earnings results on Monday, August 2nd. The company reported $1.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.89 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $6.74 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.59 billion. Eli Lilly and had a return on equity of 119.12% and a net margin of 22.71%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.89 earnings per share. Analysts expect that Eli Lilly and Company will post 7.87 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Eli Lilly and announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock repurchase program on Monday, May 3rd that allows the company to buyback $5.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization allows the company to purchase up to 2.8% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are often an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 10th. Investors of record on Friday, August 13th will be given a dividend of $0.85 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 12th. This represents a $3.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.30%. Eli Lilly and’s dividend payout ratio is currently 42.88%.

In related news, major shareholder Lilly Endowment Inc sold 3,060 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $274.08, for a total transaction of $838,684.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 1,284,132 shares of company stock valued at $313,806,792. 0.13% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on LLY. Cowen boosted their target price on Eli Lilly and from $235.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, June 24th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Eli Lilly and from $207.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. DZ Bank raised Eli Lilly and from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $288.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Argus upped their price objective on Eli Lilly and from $225.00 to $300.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 9th. Finally, Truist Financial reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $225.00 price objective on shares of Eli Lilly and in a report on Tuesday, June 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $247.47.

Eli Lilly & Co engages in the discovery, development, manufacture and sale of pharmaceutical products. The firm’s products consist of Diabetes, Oncology, Immunology, Neuroscience, and Other therapies. The Diabetes products include Baqsimi, Basaglar, Humalog, Humulin, Jardiance, Lyumjev, Trajenta, and Trulicity.

