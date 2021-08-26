Fibra UNO (OTCMKTS:FBASF) Stock Price Down 3.6%

Fibra UNO (OTCMKTS:FBASF)’s stock price fell 3.6% during trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $1.04 and last traded at $1.04. 1,906 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 97% from the average session volume of 72,098 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.08.

The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $1.06.

Fibra UNO Company Profile (OTCMKTS:FBASF)

Fibra Uno Administración SA de CV operates as a real estate investment trust. It engages in the acquisition, development and operation of various types of real estate projects. It operates through the Logistics and Light Manufacturing segments. The company was founded in 2010 and is headquartered in Mexico City.

