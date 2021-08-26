Fidelity Investment Trust – Fidelity Special Values (LON:FSV) Hits New 1-Year High at $306.56

Fidelity Investment Trust – Fidelity Special Values PLC (LON:FSV)’s share price reached a new 52-week high during trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as GBX 306.56 ($4.01) and last traded at GBX 306 ($4.00), with a volume of 552833 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 303 ($3.96).

The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 293.01. The firm has a market capitalization of £951.63 million and a P/E ratio of 17.49.

Fidelity Investment Trust – Fidelity Special Values Company Profile (LON:FSV)

Fidelity Investment Trust – Fidelity Special Values PLC is an open ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by FIL Investment Services (UK) Limited. It is co-managed by FIL Investments International. The fund invests in the public equity markets of the United Kingdoms. It spreads its investments across diversified sectors.

