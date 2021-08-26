Fidelity MSCI Energy Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FENY) Shares Sold by Beaumont Financial Partners LLC

Beaumont Financial Partners LLC trimmed its position in Fidelity MSCI Energy Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FENY) by 77.4% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 140,620 shares of the company’s stock after selling 480,950 shares during the period. Beaumont Financial Partners LLC owned 0.21% of Fidelity MSCI Energy Index ETF worth $2,073,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Maltin Wealth Management Inc. increased its stake in Fidelity MSCI Energy Index ETF by 3.4% during the second quarter. Maltin Wealth Management Inc. now owns 73,667 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,087,000 after purchasing an additional 2,437 shares during the last quarter. Beaumont Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Fidelity MSCI Energy Index ETF during the second quarter valued at $186,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its stake in Fidelity MSCI Energy Index ETF by 53.0% during the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 814,798 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,133,000 after purchasing an additional 282,268 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its stake in Fidelity MSCI Energy Index ETF by 105.8% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 48,823 shares of the company’s stock valued at $647,000 after purchasing an additional 25,105 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mariner LLC boosted its stake in Fidelity MSCI Energy Index ETF by 9.0% in the first quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 80,649 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,069,000 after acquiring an additional 6,653 shares during the period.

Shares of FENY stock opened at $13.28 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $13.83. Fidelity MSCI Energy Index ETF has a 52 week low of $7.18 and a 52 week high of $15.47.

See Also: What is a stock portfolio tracker?

Receive News & Ratings for Fidelity MSCI Energy Index ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fidelity MSCI Energy Index ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.