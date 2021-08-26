Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FTEC) Shares Purchased by Soltis Investment Advisors LLC

Soltis Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FTEC) by 26.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 9,491 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,006 shares during the period. Soltis Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF were worth $1,118,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of FTEC. Brookstone Capital Management acquired a new stake in Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF in the second quarter valued at $48,749,000. 55I LLC lifted its position in Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF by 39.3% during the first quarter. 55I LLC now owns 238,261 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,222,000 after buying an additional 67,165 shares during the period. Lido Advisors LLC lifted its position in Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF by 6.5% during the first quarter. Lido Advisors LLC now owns 897,543 shares of the company’s stock worth $95,014,000 after buying an additional 54,808 shares during the period. Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF during the first quarter worth about $5,193,000. Finally, Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC lifted its position in Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF by 473.8% during the second quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 48,745 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,742,000 after buying an additional 40,250 shares during the period.

Get Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF alerts:

Shares of NYSEARCA:FTEC opened at $124.92 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $120.25. Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF has a 12 month low of $86.03 and a 12 month high of $125.35.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FTEC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FTEC).

Receive News & Ratings for Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.