Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. (NYSE:FIS) Receives Average Rating of “Buy” from Analysts

Shares of Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. (NYSE:FIS) have been assigned an average rating of “Buy” from the seventeen brokerages that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation, eight have given a buy recommendation and one has assigned a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price target among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $163.93.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. Truist Securities cut Fidelity National Information Services from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $155.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Monday, June 7th. Truist cut Fidelity National Information Services from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $155.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Monday, June 7th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Mizuho reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $185.00 price target on shares of Fidelity National Information Services in a report on Wednesday, June 30th. Raymond James cut their price target on Fidelity National Information Services from $194.00 to $178.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on Fidelity National Information Services from $153.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 17th.

FIS opened at $130.01 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $80.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 928.71, a PEG ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 0.84. The business’s 50-day moving average is $141.01. Fidelity National Information Services has a 52-week low of $120.17 and a 52-week high of $156.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a current ratio of 0.82.

Fidelity National Information Services (NYSE:FIS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The information technology services provider reported $1.61 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.55 by $0.06. Fidelity National Information Services had a return on equity of 7.62% and a net margin of 0.69%. The business had revenue of $3.48 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.39 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.15 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 17.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that Fidelity National Information Services will post 6.55 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 24th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 10th will be issued a $0.39 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 9th. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.20%. Fidelity National Information Services’s payout ratio is presently 28.57%.

In other Fidelity National Information Services news, Director Jeffrey A. Goldstein purchased 2,222 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 9th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $134.05 per share, for a total transaction of $297,859.10. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director James B. Stallings, Jr. sold 17,800 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $144.95, for a total value of $2,580,110.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 18,805 shares in the company, valued at $2,725,784.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.65% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in FIS. EP Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in Fidelity National Information Services by 17.5% in the 2nd quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,744 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $389,000 after buying an additional 409 shares during the last quarter. Boston Common Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Fidelity National Information Services by 22.0% in the 2nd quarter. Boston Common Asset Management LLC now owns 97,196 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $13,770,000 after buying an additional 17,541 shares during the last quarter. Bradley Foster & Sargent Inc. CT bought a new position in Fidelity National Information Services in the 2nd quarter valued at $441,000. Advisor Resource Council bought a new position in Fidelity National Information Services in the 2nd quarter valued at $285,000. Finally, Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC boosted its position in Fidelity National Information Services by 10.4% in the 2nd quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC now owns 969 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $137,000 after buying an additional 91 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.61% of the company’s stock.

Fidelity National Information Services Company Profile

Fidelity National Information Services, Inc engages in the business of technology, solutions and services for merchants, banks and capital markets businesses. It operates through the following segments: Merchant, Banking, and Capital Markets. The Merchant segment is focused on serving merchants of all sizes globally, enabling them to accept electronic payments, including credit, debit and prepaid payments originated at a physical point of sale as well as in card-not-present environments such as eCommerce and mobile.

