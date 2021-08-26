Fidelity National Information Services (NYSE:FIS) and Exela Technologies (NASDAQ:XELA) Critical Contrast

Fidelity National Information Services (NYSE:FIS) and Exela Technologies (NASDAQ:XELA) are both business services companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their dividends, earnings, valuation, institutional ownership, risk, profitability and analyst recommendations.

Profitability

This table compares Fidelity National Information Services and Exela Technologies’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Fidelity National Information Services 0.69% 7.62% 4.49% Exela Technologies -14.49% N/A -15.54%

Fidelity National Information Services has a beta of 0.84, meaning that its stock price is 16% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Exela Technologies has a beta of 1.8, meaning that its stock price is 80% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current ratings and recommmendations for Fidelity National Information Services and Exela Technologies, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Fidelity National Information Services 0 7 8 1 2.63 Exela Technologies 0 0 1 0 3.00

Fidelity National Information Services presently has a consensus price target of $163.93, suggesting a potential upside of 26.09%. Exela Technologies has a consensus price target of $4.00, suggesting a potential upside of 75.44%. Given Exela Technologies’ stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Exela Technologies is more favorable than Fidelity National Information Services.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Fidelity National Information Services and Exela Technologies’ gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Fidelity National Information Services $12.55 billion 6.40 $158.00 million $5.46 23.81 Exela Technologies $1.29 billion 0.10 -$178.53 million ($3.66) -0.62

Fidelity National Information Services has higher revenue and earnings than Exela Technologies. Exela Technologies is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Fidelity National Information Services, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

80.6% of Fidelity National Information Services shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 13.1% of Exela Technologies shares are held by institutional investors. 0.7% of Fidelity National Information Services shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 49.6% of Exela Technologies shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

Fidelity National Information Services beats Exela Technologies on 11 of the 15 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Fidelity National Information Services

Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. engages in the business of technology, solutions and services for merchants, banks and capital markets businesses. It operates through the following segments: Merchant, Banking, and Capital Markets. The Merchant segment is focused on serving merchants of all sizes globally, enabling them to accept electronic payments, including credit, debit and prepaid payments originated at a physical point of sale as well as in card-not-present environments such as eCommerce and mobile. The Banking segment is focused on serving all sizes of financial institutions for core processing and ancillary applications solutions; digital solutions; fraud, risk management and compliance solutions; electronic funds transfer and network services; payment; wealth and retirement; item processing and output services solutions. The Capital Markets segment is focused on serving global financial services clients with array of buy- and sell-side solutions. The company was founded in 1968 and is headquartered in Jacksonville, FL.

About Exela Technologies

Exela Technologies, Inc. (Exela), formerly Quinpario Acquisition Corp. 2, is engaged in providing information and transaction processing solutions. The Company’s segments include Information and Transaction Processing Solutions (ITPS), Healthcare Solutions (HS) and Legal & Loss Prevention Services (LLPS). ITPS provides industry solutions for banking and financial services, including lending solutions for mortgages, banking solutions for clearing, anti-money laundering, sanctions, cross-border settlement; property and casualty insurance solutions for enrollments, and communications. The HS segment offerings include integrated accounts payable and accounts receivable, and information management for both the healthcare payer and provider markets. The LLPS segment solutions include processing of legal claims for class action and mass action settlement administrations, involving project management support, notification and collection, analysis, and distribution of settlement funds.

