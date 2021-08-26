Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB) Director Thomas H. Harvey Sells 500 Shares

Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB) Director Thomas H. Harvey sold 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.13, for a total value of $19,065.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link.

Shares of NASDAQ:FITB traded down $0.49 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $38.80. 4,326,876 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,432,967. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $37.50. The company has a current ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. The company has a market capitalization of $26.80 billion, a PE ratio of 11.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 1.54. Fifth Third Bancorp has a fifty-two week low of $19.32 and a fifty-two week high of $43.06.

Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 21st. The financial services provider reported $0.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.81 by $0.13. Fifth Third Bancorp had a return on equity of 13.03% and a net margin of 31.30%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.23 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Fifth Third Bancorp will post 3.66 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 30th were given a dividend of $0.27 per share. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.78%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 29th. Fifth Third Bancorp’s payout ratio is 50.00%.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the company. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered Fifth Third Bancorp from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on Fifth Third Bancorp from $38.50 to $42.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Citigroup started coverage on Fifth Third Bancorp in a research note on Friday, July 16th. They set a “hold” rating and a $36.73 price objective for the company. Stephens restated an “overweight” rating and set a $35.84 target price (down from $46.00) on shares of Fifth Third Bancorp in a report on Tuesday, July 27th. Finally, Odeon Capital Group cut Fifth Third Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, July 19th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $38.23.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Paradigm Financial Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Fifth Third Bancorp by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. Paradigm Financial Partners LLC now owns 51,505 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,929,000 after purchasing an additional 245 shares during the last quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in Fifth Third Bancorp by 6.8% in the 1st quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 4,045 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $150,000 after acquiring an additional 258 shares in the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC grew its position in Fifth Third Bancorp by 18.6% in the 1st quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 1,786 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $66,000 after acquiring an additional 280 shares in the last quarter. MAI Capital Management grew its position in Fifth Third Bancorp by 4.3% in the 2nd quarter. MAI Capital Management now owns 6,818 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $261,000 after acquiring an additional 283 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morris Retirement Advisors LLC grew its position in Fifth Third Bancorp by 2.6% in the 2nd quarter. Morris Retirement Advisors LLC now owns 11,042 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $422,000 after acquiring an additional 285 shares in the last quarter. 73.04% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Fifth Third Bancorp

Fifth Third Bancorp engages in the provision of banking & financial services, retail & commercial banking, consumer lending services, and investment advisory services through its subsidiary Fifth Third Bank. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Banking, Branch Banking, Consumer Lending and Wealth & Asset Management.

