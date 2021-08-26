Filo Mining (OTCMKTS:FLMMF) Stock Price Down 3%

Filo Mining Corp. (OTCMKTS:FLMMF)’s stock price traded down 3% on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $6.63 and last traded at $6.63. 7,599 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 71% from the average session volume of 26,035 shares. The stock had previously closed at $6.84.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. National Bank Financial lifted their target price on Filo Mining from $4.50 to $6.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 14th. Canaccord Genuity lifted their target price on Filo Mining from C$13.00 to C$14.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 15th.

The business has a fifty day moving average of $7.67.

Filo Mining Corp., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral properties in Chile and Argentina. Its flagship property is the Filo del Sol project, a copper, gold, and silver project located along the border of Region III, Chile and San Juan Province, Argentina.

