Finch Therapeutics Group (NASDAQ:FNCH) Shares Gap Down to $14.71

Finch Therapeutics Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:FNCH) shares gapped down before the market opened on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $14.71, but opened at $14.15. Finch Therapeutics Group shares last traded at $14.15, with a volume of 17 shares.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered Finch Therapeutics Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, August 13th.

The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $14.43.

Finch Therapeutics Group (NASDAQ:FNCH) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 10th. The company reported ($0.32) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.28) by ($0.04). On average, equities analysts expect that Finch Therapeutics Group, Inc. will post -1.91 earnings per share for the current year.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of FNCH. Baupost Group LLC MA bought a new position in shares of Finch Therapeutics Group in the first quarter worth $18,870,000. Bleichroeder LP bought a new position in shares of Finch Therapeutics Group in the first quarter worth $13,088,000. TRB Advisors LP bought a new position in shares of Finch Therapeutics Group in the first quarter worth $8,751,000. Aperture Investors LLC bought a new position in shares of Finch Therapeutics Group in the first quarter worth $7,471,000. Finally, Sectoral Asset Management Inc bought a new position in shares of Finch Therapeutics Group in the first quarter worth $6,299,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 14.30% of the company’s stock.

About Finch Therapeutics Group (NASDAQ:FNCH)

Finch Therapeutics Group, Inc, a clinical-stage microbiome therapeutics company, develops a novel class of orally administered biological drugs in the United States. The company's lead candidate is CP101, an orally administered microbiome capsule that has completed Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of patients with recurrent Clostridioides difficile infection, as well as for the treatment of chronic hepatitis B virus.

