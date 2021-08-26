Fintel (LON:FNTL) Shares Up 2%

Fintel Plc (LON:FNTL) shot up 2% during trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as GBX 239 ($3.12) and last traded at GBX 234.50 ($3.06). 28,139 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 79% from the average session volume of 133,779 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 230 ($3.00).

The stock’s 50-day moving average is GBX 234.06. The stock has a market cap of £227.51 million and a PE ratio of 28.25. The company has a current ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 46.54.

Fintel Company Profile (LON:FNTL)

Fintel Plc provides regulatory, business support, and software services to professional financial advisers, financial intermediaries, and product providers operating within the retail financial services market in the United Kingdom. It operates in three segments: Intermediary Services, Distribution Channels, and Research & FinTech.

