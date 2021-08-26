FIO Protocol Price Tops $0.22 on Major Exchanges (FIO)

FIO Protocol (CURRENCY:FIO) traded 5.3% lower against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 15:00 PM ET on August 26th. During the last week, FIO Protocol has traded down 1.8% against the dollar. FIO Protocol has a market capitalization of $75.39 million and approximately $16.76 million worth of FIO Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last day. One FIO Protocol coin can now be bought for about $0.22 or 0.00000460 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

TRON (TRX) traded 5.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0825 or 0.00000176 BTC.

WAX (WAXP) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00000745 BTC.

Hive (HIVE) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.50 or 0.00001070 BTC.

Velas (VLX) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0543 or 0.00000116 BTC.

GXChain (GXC) traded down 10.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.66 or 0.00001412 BTC.

0Chain (ZCN) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.56 or 0.00001203 BTC.

LiquidApps (DAPP) traded down 6.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0252 or 0.00000054 BTC.

Metaverse Dualchain Network Architecture (DNA) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Credit Tag Chain (CTC) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000507 BTC.

Qredit (XQR) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0060 or 0.00000019 BTC.

FIO Protocol Profile

FIO Protocol (CRYPTO:FIO) is a distributed proof-of-stake (dPOS) coin that uses the

Delegated Proof-of-Stake

hashing algorithm. It was first traded on March 25th, 2020. FIO Protocol’s total supply is 777,175,821 coins and its circulating supply is 350,207,848 coins. FIO Protocol’s official website is fioprotocol.io. FIO Protocol’s official Twitter account is @joinFIO and its Facebook page is accessible here. FIO Protocol’s official message board is medium.com/fio-blog. The Reddit community for FIO Protocol is https://reddit.com/r/officialFIO and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Fio protocol is a decentralized usability layer for the entire blockchain ecosystem that is integrated into existing crypto products such as wallets, exchanges, and crypto payment processors. FIO Addresses are a single identifier that eliminates the need to see, or even know about, blockchain public addresses. FIO Protocol offers in-app requests for funds, done in an encrypted and private manner, the ability to specify the type and amount and eliminate confusion for the sender and Attach standardized metadata to any crypto transaction, ranging from a simple note to structured data like an order card or invoice. “

FIO Protocol Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as FIO Protocol directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire FIO Protocol should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase FIO Protocol using one of the exchanges listed above.

