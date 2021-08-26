Fiore Cannabis Ltd. (OTCMKTS:FIORF) Short Interest Down 84.8% in August

Fiore Cannabis Ltd. (OTCMKTS:FIORF) was the target of a significant decline in short interest in the month of August. As of August 13th, there was short interest totalling 11,400 shares, a decline of 84.8% from the July 29th total of 75,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 170,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS:FIORF traded up 0.00 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching 0.07. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 20,300 shares, compared to its average volume of 123,135. Fiore Cannabis has a 1 year low of 0.06 and a 1 year high of 0.26. The company’s 50 day moving average is 0.08.

Fiore Cannabis Company Profile

Fiore Cannabis Ltd. engages in the cultivation, production, and development of medical and recreational cannabis products. Its brands include Gardens of WeEden, Blunt Box, Superior, FIORE Triple Certified, DIAMANTE, and PURE CLOUD 9. The company was founded on April 24, 2007 and is headquartered in Kelowna, Canada.

