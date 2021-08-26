Fiore Cannabis Ltd. (OTCMKTS:FIORF) Short Interest Down 84.8% in August

Fiore Cannabis Ltd. (OTCMKTS:FIORF) was the target of a significant decline in short interest in the month of August. As of August 13th, there was short interest totalling 11,400 shares, a decline of 84.8% from the July 29th total of 75,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 170,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.
Shares of OTCMKTS:FIORF traded up 0.00 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching 0.07. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 20,300 shares, compared to its average volume of 123,135. Fiore Cannabis has a 1 year low of 0.06 and a 1 year high of 0.26. The company’s 50 day moving average is 0.08.
Fiore Cannabis Company Profile
