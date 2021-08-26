FireEye (NASDAQ:FEYE) Releases Q3 2021 Earnings Guidance

FireEye (NASDAQ:FEYE) updated its third quarter 2021 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided EPS guidance of $-0.160-$-0.140 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $0.110. The company issued revenue guidance of $118 million-$122 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $257.31 million.

A number of analysts have issued reports on the company. Robert W. Baird lowered FireEye from an outperform rating to a neutral rating and lowered their target price for the company from $24.00 to $20.00 in a report on Friday, August 6th. Mizuho reaffirmed a hold rating and issued a $19.00 target price on shares of FireEye in a report on Friday, August 6th. Zacks Investment Research lowered FireEye from a hold rating to a sell rating and set a $22.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Friday, July 23rd. Barclays lowered their target price on FireEye from $22.00 to $20.00 and set an underweight rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 8th. Finally, TheStreet lowered FireEye from a c rating to a d+ rating in a report on Wednesday, August 11th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $22.11.

Shares of FEYE stock traded up $0.23 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $18.61. The stock had a trading volume of 66,358 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,666,272. The company has a 50 day moving average of $19.72. The company has a current ratio of 1.32, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84. FireEye has a one year low of $12.26 and a one year high of $25.53. The company has a market capitalization of $4.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -21.13 and a beta of 1.10.

FireEye (NASDAQ:FEYE) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The information security company reported $0.09 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.09) by $0.18. FireEye had a negative return on equity of 9.57% and a negative net margin of 22.83%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that FireEye will post -0.79 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Arthur W. Coviello, Jr. bought 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 9th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $20.18 per share, for a total transaction of $201,800.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 28,922 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $583,645.96. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, COO John P. Watters acquired 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 4th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $18.75 per share, with a total value of $468,750.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 253,608 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,755,150. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have purchased a total of 108,878 shares of company stock valued at $1,934,840 in the last 90 days. 2.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

FireEye, Inc operates as an intelligence-led security company. The firm engages in intelligence-based cybersecurity solutions that allow organizations to prepare for, prevent, respond to and remediate cyber attacks. It operates through the following geographical segments: United States; EMEA; APAC; and Other.

