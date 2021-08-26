Firestone Capital Management Buys 4,197 Shares of iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF (NASDAQ:IUSB)

Firestone Capital Management grew its stake in shares of iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF (NASDAQ:IUSB) by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 601,137 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,197 shares during the quarter. iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF comprises about 11.6% of Firestone Capital Management’s portfolio, making the stock its biggest holding. Firestone Capital Management owned about 0.21% of iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF worth $32,155,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF by 26.6% during the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 52,345,402 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,799,914,000 after acquiring an additional 11,010,080 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF by 20.7% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 45,059,874 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,376,908,000 after acquiring an additional 7,741,330 shares during the last quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp boosted its stake in iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF by 457.5% in the 1st quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 18,225,221 shares of the company’s stock valued at $962,107,000 after purchasing an additional 14,955,945 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF by 92.1% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 8,818,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $465,191,000 after purchasing an additional 4,228,837 shares during the period. Finally, CWM LLC boosted its stake in iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF by 827.5% in the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 7,782,366 shares of the company’s stock valued at $410,520,000 after purchasing an additional 6,943,273 shares during the period.

IUSB traded up $0.03 during trading on Thursday, hitting $53.67. The stock had a trading volume of 605,157 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,882,198. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $53.67. iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF has a one year low of $52.48 and a one year high of $54.78.

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 6th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 3rd were paid a $0.08 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 2nd. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.79%.

