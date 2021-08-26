Firestone Capital Management Grows Position in Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FNDX)

Firestone Capital Management grew its stake in shares of Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FNDX) by 5.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 210,955 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 11,234 shares during the quarter. Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF comprises about 4.2% of Firestone Capital Management’s portfolio, making the stock its 5th biggest holding. Firestone Capital Management owned about 0.16% of Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF worth $11,543,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. McAdam LLC boosted its stake in Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF by 14.5% in the 2nd quarter. McAdam LLC now owns 1,689,513 shares of the company’s stock valued at $93,092,000 after purchasing an additional 214,413 shares during the period. Glassman Wealth Services increased its holdings in Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF by 1.1% in the 2nd quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 1,288,371 shares of the company’s stock worth $70,500,000 after purchasing an additional 13,509 shares in the last quarter. Kelman Lazarov Inc. increased its holdings in Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. Kelman Lazarov Inc. now owns 898,686 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,435,000 after purchasing an additional 4,929 shares in the last quarter. Resonant Capital Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF by 5.0% in the 2nd quarter. Resonant Capital Advisors LLC now owns 588,680 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,213,000 after purchasing an additional 27,869 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Trust Co increased its stake in shares of Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF by 1.3% in the second quarter. Charles Schwab Trust Co now owns 446,282 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,421,000 after buying an additional 5,841 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA FNDX traded down $0.44 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $55.68. 375,325 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 364,291. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $54.88. Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF has a 1-year low of $37.17 and a 1-year high of $56.25.

