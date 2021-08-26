Firestone Capital Management Grows Stake in Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV)

Firestone Capital Management boosted its holdings in Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV) by 5.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 67,914 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,224 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Value ETF accounts for approximately 3.4% of Firestone Capital Management’s holdings, making the stock its 8th largest position. Firestone Capital Management’s holdings in Vanguard Value ETF were worth $9,335,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Value ETF in the 3rd quarter worth $1,120,000. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Value ETF in the 1st quarter worth $316,000. Boenning & Scattergood Inc. increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 88.9% in the 1st quarter. Boenning & Scattergood Inc. now owns 4,116 shares of the company’s stock worth $541,000 after purchasing an additional 1,937 shares in the last quarter. Heritage Investors Management Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Value ETF in the 1st quarter worth $206,000. Finally, HHM Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Value ETF in the 1st quarter worth $33,000.

Get Vanguard Value ETF alerts:

VTV stock traded down $0.84 during trading on Thursday, reaching $141.23. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,657,346 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,854,709. Vanguard Value ETF has a 1 year low of $100.68 and a 1 year high of $142.54. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $138.86.

Vanguard Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of predominantly large United States companies.

Read More: What is Green Investing?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VTV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.