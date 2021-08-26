Firestone Capital Management Has $1.94 Million Stock Position in Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FNDF)

Firestone Capital Management raised its holdings in Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FNDF) by 9.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 58,261 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,202 shares during the quarter. Firestone Capital Management’s holdings in Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF were worth $1,939,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in FNDF. Creative Planning increased its position in shares of Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF by 36.3% during the second quarter. Creative Planning now owns 91,761 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,054,000 after buying an additional 24,416 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF by 21.3% during the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 265,457 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,835,000 after buying an additional 46,683 shares during the period. Hamel Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF during the second quarter worth $863,000. Almanack Investment Partners LLC. acquired a new stake in Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF in the second quarter worth $11,467,000. Finally, Lake Point Wealth Management acquired a new stake in Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF in the second quarter worth $33,000.

NYSEARCA:FNDF traded down $0.24 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $32.89. The company had a trading volume of 697,064 shares, compared to its average volume of 730,710. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $33.17. Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF has a twelve month low of $23.68 and a twelve month high of $34.94.

