Firestone Capital Management Has $12.29 Million Stake in Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ)

Firestone Capital Management increased its stake in Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ) by 5.0% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 120,769 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 5,714 shares during the period. Vanguard Real Estate ETF comprises about 4.4% of Firestone Capital Management’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 4th largest position. Firestone Capital Management’s holdings in Vanguard Real Estate ETF were worth $12,293,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Centaurus Financial Inc. increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 197.6% in the first quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 13,152 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,208,000 after buying an additional 8,733 shares during the last quarter. Hudock Inc. increased its stake in Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 17.6% during the first quarter. Hudock Inc. now owns 153,344 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $14,086,000 after purchasing an additional 22,926 shares during the last quarter. Human Investing LLC increased its stake in Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 10.5% during the first quarter. Human Investing LLC now owns 16,231 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,491,000 after purchasing an additional 1,542 shares during the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. increased its stake in Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 23.3% during the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 1,080,359 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $101,652,000 after purchasing an additional 203,897 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp increased its stake in Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 0.7% during the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 2,463,137 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $226,264,000 after purchasing an additional 17,429 shares during the last quarter.

VNQ stock traded up $0.04 during trading on Thursday, hitting $105.89. 2,888,588 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,370,664. Vanguard Real Estate ETF has a 52 week low of $75.46 and a 52 week high of $107.72. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $104.96.

Vanguard REIT ETF (the Fund) is an open-end investment company. The Fund invests in stocks issued by real estate investment trusts (REITs), companies that purchase office buildings, hotels, and other real property. It tracks the return of the MSCI US RIT Index, a gauge of real estate stocks. The Vanguard Group, Inc provides investment advisory services to the Fund.

