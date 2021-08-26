Firestone Capital Management Has $2.99 Million Stake in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:RSP)

Firestone Capital Management raised its position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:RSP) by 30.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 19,826 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 4,580 shares during the period. Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF comprises 1.1% of Firestone Capital Management’s portfolio, making the stock its 22nd biggest position. Firestone Capital Management’s holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF were worth $2,988,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of RSP. RFG Advisory LLC increased its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 4.1% in the second quarter. RFG Advisory LLC now owns 1,707 shares of the company’s stock valued at $257,000 after purchasing an additional 68 shares in the last quarter. Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 1.1% in the second quarter. Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC now owns 6,707 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,011,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares in the last quarter. Proequities Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 0.3% in the first quarter. Proequities Inc. now owns 21,890 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,101,000 after purchasing an additional 76 shares in the last quarter. GFS Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 1.4% in the first quarter. GFS Advisors LLC now owns 5,539 shares of the company’s stock valued at $785,000 after purchasing an additional 78 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Good Life Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 1.5% in the first quarter. Good Life Advisors LLC now owns 5,314 shares of the company’s stock valued at $752,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF stock traded down $1.07 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $154.90. The company had a trading volume of 1,735,301 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,598,509. The company’s fifty day moving average is $152.02. Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF has a 1-year low of $103.48 and a 1-year high of $156.35.

Guggenheim S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF, formerly Rydex S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF, seeks to replicate as closely as possible, the daily performance of the S&P 500 Equal Weight Index (the Index). The Index is a capitalization-weighted index covering 500 industrial, utility, transportation and financial companies of the United States markets (mostly NYSE Euronext issues).

