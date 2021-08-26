Firestone Capital Management Reduces Position in iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM)

Firestone Capital Management decreased its stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM) by 5.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 13,711 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 736 shares during the period. iShares Russell 2000 ETF accounts for 1.1% of Firestone Capital Management’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 21st biggest position. Firestone Capital Management’s holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF were worth $3,145,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Ambassador Advisors LLC purchased a new position in iShares Russell 2000 ETF during the first quarter worth $25,000. Capital Investment Counsel Inc purchased a new position in iShares Russell 2000 ETF during the first quarter worth $32,000. RPG Investment Advisory LLC increased its position in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 163.2% during the first quarter. RPG Investment Advisory LLC now owns 150 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 93 shares in the last quarter. Better Money Decisions LLC purchased a new position in iShares Russell 2000 ETF during the first quarter worth $34,000. Finally, Grandview Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF in the first quarter valued at $47,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA:IWM traded down $2.36 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $220.20. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 21,651,267 shares, compared to its average volume of 28,463,971. iShares Russell 2000 ETF has a 1 year low of $142.09 and a 1 year high of $234.53. The company’s 50 day moving average is $222.35.

iShares Russell 2000 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 2000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 2,000 smallest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

